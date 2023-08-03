Family Guy Giggity Golf Experience Coming in September

Bucket Listers, the media brand behind some of the biggest pop-up restaurants and events, is teaming up with Superfly for a new Family Guy experience. Fans of the animated comedy, which has been on the air for 24 years, can now experience "Giggity Golf." The new pop-up will transform downtown Los Angeles in Quahog, Rhode Island to become an "immersive putt-putt experience." The pop-up will feature "a custom putt-putt course that takes fans across the show's storied universe, recreating some of its most iconic and beloved moments along the way."

"Bucket Listers is stoked to join forces with Superfly and bring the world of Family Guy to life with Giggity Golf," Head of Experiences, Derek Berry, explained. "We pride ourselves on creating experiences that our community of 15 million + fans won't find anywhere else. The opportunity to partner up on the creation of this concept was a no-brainer. There couldn't be a better dream team."

"Just call us an experiential Voltron. We can't wait for this talented team to bring to life one of the great animated series in Family Guy – we know the evil monkey is watching!" Superfly Co-Founder, Kerry Black, added.

The Giggity Golf Experience Details:

The Giggity Golf experience costs $29 a ticket and will be located at 613 Imperial Avenue in Los Angeles. Every ticket purchase will include a guaranteed window of time to golf. There is also a VIP ticket option, which includes a welcome drink as well as additional food and drinks options that will be available for purchase. There will also be golf cart replicas, photo ops, and opportunities to test both your putt-putt skills and Family Guy knowledge. Tickets are available exclusively through Bucket Listers, and you can join the waitlist for tickets here. You can also follow @familyguyminigolf and @losangelesbucketlist for more information.

When Does Family Guy Season 22 Premiere?

Family Guy Season 22 was previously confirmed to be in the works as Fox renewed the animated sitcom for new seasons through 2025 (along with other Animation Domination hits The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers). Fox announced last month that Family Guy will be returning with new episodes this starting Sunday, October 1st at 9:30 PM EST. This will be the same night The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers also return with new episodes.

