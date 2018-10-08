SPOILER Dies on ‘Family Guy’

After multiple fake and potential deaths in last weekend’s season premiere, tonight’s new episode of Family Guy finally delivered on the tragedy.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Family Guy! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the season premiere last week, Brian married a woman named Jess, who was told she had terminal cancer and would die in a matter of weeks. However, after their marriage was made official, it was revealed that she wasn’t dying after all. Brian quickly regretted everything as Jess wasn’t at all who he’d previously thought she was. As their life went forward together, Brian wished that Jess would have died, which happened at the end of the episode. Jess choked to death on nachos, while Brian watched from across the table, only to see her come back to life at her own funeral.

The death in the premiere didn’t last, but tonight’s did. After Jess and Brian both tried to kill each other, and neither one succeeded, they decided that maybe they should try to work things out. Everything seemed alright when the show went to commercial, but it wasn’t when the show returned.

The commercial break ended with the entire Griffin family in the living room in their black funeral clothes. It was revealed that Jess had died off-screen during the break. So, after all of the talk of Jess and Brian over the first two episodes, Jess simply dies while no one is watching.

Honestly, that’s about the perfect way to sum up relationships on Family Guy, other than the marriage between Peter and Lois. Despite not being the happiest people in the world, the two of them have somehow managed to make things work all these years.

What do you think of Family Guy‘s tragic twist? Let us know in the comments below!

New episodes of Family Guy air on FOX on Sunday nights.