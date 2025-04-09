Daredevil: Born Again Reveals Josie’s Tragic Fate After Bullseye Attack

Throughout the original Netflix Daredevil series, Josie’s Bar was the beating heart of Hell’s Kitchen. The establishment served as a sanctuary where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) could strategize their legal battles and nurture their friendship. Furthermore, with its weathered pool table and dubious drink selection, the dimly lit venue embodied the neighborhood’s unpolished authenticity that the series celebrated. When Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+, the series immediately reestablished Josie’s significance by making it the central location for its most devastating sequence.

During a fateful evening, tragedy strikes when Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), launches a brutal attack that claims Foggy’s life and forever alters Matt’s trajectory. After this horrific opening salvo, Josie’s Bar disappears from the narrative entirely, leaving viewers to wonder what became of this once-vibrant Hell’s Kitchen institution and its no-nonsense proprietor, Josie (Susan Varon), in the aftermath of such violence.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 8

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Episode 8 of Daredevil: Born Again explains Bullseye’s attack on Josie’s Bar forced the establishment to close its doors. The villain’s rampage through the venue claimed eleven lives in addition to Foggy’s and left the property badly damaged. As a result, what was once a lively neighborhood gathering place now stands dormant, its boarded windows and darkened interior a stark reminder of that violent night.

Matt’s return to the shuttered establishment in Episode 8 of Daredevil: Born Again also provides crucial insights into both Josie’s current circumstances and her perspective on Hell’s Kitchen’s changing landscape. Despite considerable time passing since the tragedy, Josie reveals she has been hesitant to reopen, unsure if neighborhood residents even want the painful reminder of what transpired there.

Financial obstacles present additional complications for any potential revival. While City Hall has extended loan offers to assist with restoration, Josie categorically refuses to accept anything from Mayor Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). This principled rejection demonstrates her deep-seated distrust of the mayor and unwillingness to be financially indebted to him, even at the cost of keeping her business closed longer.

What’s Next for Josie’s Bar in Daredevil: Born Again?

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Josie’s appearance in Episode 8 firmly establishes where her allegiances lie in the escalating tension between Matt Murdock and Mayor Fisk. Josie’s contempt for Fisk runs deep enough that she would rather keep her business closed than accept his money, showing she sees through his carefully constructed public persona. Plus, the conversation between Matt and Josie rekindles their connection, suggesting that while the physical space of the bar remains closed, their relationship endures.

In addition, as one of the few establishments with meaningful history from both the Netflix series and the current Disney+ continuation, Josie’s Bar represents a thread of continuity in a narrative that has undergone considerable change. Though currently shuttered, the establishment could eventually serve as a haven for Matt when he needs it most, given Josie’s demonstrated antipathy toward Fisk. If Josie decides to reopen, the establishment could once again function as a gathering place for those who oppose Fisk’s vision for Hell’s Kitchen, potentially becoming a symbol of resistance against his increasingly authoritarian control.

