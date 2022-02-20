Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Will Air on Cable Television for First Time

Fuller House will make its cable television debut later this month, marking the first time the popular follow up to beloved sitcom Full House has been available on cable since its Netflix premiere in 2016. On Wednesday, GAC Media announced that the series will debut on the network on February 28th with all 75 episodes set to air as a companion to Full House, which began airing on GAC Family earlier this month. The announcement (via People) comes over a month after the death of series star Bob Saget, who died in January at the age of 65 unexpectedly from head trauma.

Fuller House debuted on February 26, 2016, and continued the story of the Tanner family, now seeing D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) move back into her childhood home with her father, Danny (Saget) following the unexpected death of her husband Tommy. D.J.’s sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) along with Kimmy’s daughter Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas) move in to help take care of D.J.’s three sons—Jackson (Michael Champion), Max (Elias Harger), and Tommy Jr. (Dashiell and Fox Messitt). John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, and Scott Weinger also appear in the series, which ran for five seasons and concluded in June 2020.

Following Saget’s untimely death, the cast of Full House paid tribute to Saget as their “sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob” in a statement shared on Instagram at the time.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the statement read. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.”

Stamos later gave a moving eulogy at Saget’s funeral late last month as well.

“My Bob. I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone. I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” Stamos said, “I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”

Fuller House will debut on GAC Family (former Great American Country) on February 28th.