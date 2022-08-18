Fans Celebrate Percy Jackson's Birthday

The mythological world of demigods and monsters is on its way to Disney+. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in its third month of production in Vancouver where it recently expanded its shoot to Simon Fraser University, as it films what appears to be the famous Gateway Arch scene from the first book. This eight episode first season will follow the events of Rick Riordan's best-selling Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief novel, which takes the titular hero and his friends on a quest to retrieve Zeus's master bolt. While the first footage from the serialized live-action adaptation is still in the distant future, fans have plenty to celebrate in the meantime.

Today, August 18th, is Percy Jackson's birthday. The day the Son of Poseidon was born is a crucial detail to the Percy Jackson series, as the five installments culminate with The Great Prophecy, which forewarns of the rise or fall of Olympus once Percy turns 16 years old.

"A half-blood of the eldest gods shall reach sixteen against all odds," The Great Prophecy reads. "And see the world in endless sleep. The hero's soul, cursed blade shall reap. A single choice shall end his days, Olympus to preserve or raze."

Despite that grim prediction inching closer every passing August 18th, fans are taking a moment to share their love for Percy Jackson and all the actors who have brought him to life. Check out some of the best messages below!