Fans Celebrate Percy Jackson's Birthday
The mythological world of demigods and monsters is on its way to Disney+. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in its third month of production in Vancouver where it recently expanded its shoot to Simon Fraser University, as it films what appears to be the famous Gateway Arch scene from the first book. This eight episode first season will follow the events of Rick Riordan's best-selling Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief novel, which takes the titular hero and his friends on a quest to retrieve Zeus's master bolt. While the first footage from the serialized live-action adaptation is still in the distant future, fans have plenty to celebrate in the meantime.
Today, August 18th, is Percy Jackson's birthday. The day the Son of Poseidon was born is a crucial detail to the Percy Jackson series, as the five installments culminate with The Great Prophecy, which forewarns of the rise or fall of Olympus once Percy turns 16 years old.
"A half-blood of the eldest gods shall reach sixteen against all odds," The Great Prophecy reads. "And see the world in endless sleep. The hero's soul, cursed blade shall reap. A single choice shall end his days, Olympus to preserve or raze."
Despite that grim prediction inching closer every passing August 18th, fans are taking a moment to share their love for Percy Jackson and all the actors who have brought him to life. Check out some of the best messages below!
Sharing The Love
Happy Percy Jackson day @LiamTCrowley— BEN-eficial for your life (@BenCasualBell) August 18, 2022
Cheers
ABSOLUTELY!!! Cheers 🥂 #PercyJacksonDay #PercyJackson #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/NO9lX6mi4Z— Dil he/him (@dmlh_7) August 18, 2022
Something In Common
Happy Birthday, #PercyJackson! This year, Percy and #TheLightningThief have something new in common: They’re both seventeen!— Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) August 18, 2022
Birthday Treats
Happy Birthday, #percyjackson! I still remember the surprise party we threw for @rickriordan when he visited Disney Publishing on #percyjacksonsbirthday years ago. The cupcakes didn't look like this, but they were tasty. And it's the thought (and shock value) that counts, right? pic.twitter.com/cS9nKnYQU6— Stephanie Lurie (@SOLurie) August 18, 2022
Epic Art
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEAWEED BRAIN ! 🔱🔱🔱 •••#percyjackson #pjo #percyjacksonfanart #LetterstoPercy pic.twitter.com/AY8SH4fXeT— ari PERCY JACKSON DAY🦉🔱 (@nottabat) August 18, 2022
Thank You
Happy Birthday to Percy Jackson, thank you for sharing all of your crazy, emotional, and dangerous adventures with us.
From June 28, 2005 – August 18, 2022. pic.twitter.com/M11UMqKjOt— Percy Jackson News 🔱 (@updatespercy) August 18, 2022
Surprise Incoming?
Hmmmm. I wonder. Could the surprise have something to do with the color blue? https://t.co/AbCojWuxvX— Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) August 18, 2022
Feliz Cumpleaños
FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS PERCY JACKSON🎉💙 #HappyBirthdayPercyJackson #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/kJwgXyBSh3— Ashh ✼ (@heroonstairs) August 18, 2022
Blue Bubble Tea
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PERCY!
#PercyJackson #PercyJacksonfanart #pjotwt pic.twitter.com/hrOOqb0PZc— Soia | SHOP OPEN! (@Soia_jpg) August 18, 2022
Honoring All Generations
Happy Bday Percy Jackson! And happy Percy Jackson day to the #PercyJackson community! All of the love going to @walkerscobell3 for his first birthday playing this amazing character! And also the movies and the musical! @LoganLerman and @ChrisCillizza— HP_Skywalker (@hp_skywalker) August 18, 2022
Celebrate
Happy Birthday Percy Jackson! 🎉
Today we celebrate the son of Poseidon, who has inspired many generations with his spirit! All the love to our dear @walkerscobell3 in his first birthday as Percy! OUR HERO! 😩 #PercyJackson— Percy Jackson on Disney+ (@PercyJackson_TV) August 18, 2022
WLYSM GUYS! @LoganLerman @ChrisMzCarrell 💙🔱 pic.twitter.com/5PNAq29XSD
Tribute
happy birthday percy jackson #PercyJackson and the olympians walker scobell logan lerman pjo pjotv disney the lightning thief sea of monsters tv show movie heroes of olympus x spend some time alone inside my head edit fc fancam lavfeysun apollosloki pic.twitter.com/Ykwb5NHmtB— lily media (@apollosloki) August 18, 2022
Happy Day
happy Percy Jackson day to all who celebrate— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) August 18, 2022