New Percy Jackson Set Photos Tease Pivotal Scene From the Books

Filming for Disney+'s highly anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues in and around Vancouver, with the latest photos from the set teasing the adaptation of one of the most pivotal moments from Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief. Percy stars Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri were spotted by fans at Simon Fraser University, which has been changed up to look like a museum.

If the series is adapting the book to a tee, it's likely this scene is the same one that takes place at the Gateway Arch where the lead trio battles (or runs away from) an Echidna and Chimera.

@yvrshoots @WhatsFilming Snapped the actors in action for Percy Jackson. At Simon Fraser University. pic.twitter.com/QWwOpztmZU — Liv (@Liv2bLeen) August 17, 2022

If they tweak the adaptation a bit, one of the book's opening scenes happens to take place at a museum, though only Percy (Scobell) and Grover (Simhadri) are included in the scene. There's also a major museum battle in the series' third book, The Titan's Curse, though the Disney+ series is said to adapt one book per season.

"Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is "all in," as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it," Riordan revealed of the series last year. "They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!"

The Adam Project's Walker Scobell is playing the eponymous demigod, and he'll be joined by Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Megan Mullally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), and Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan). Riordan also co-wrote the pilot episode and will executive produce for 20th Television.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has yet to set a release date.