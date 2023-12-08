FBI: International Loses Major Cast Member in Season 3

Heida Reed, who has played Special Agent Jamie Kellett on the CBS series FBI: International since it launched in 2021, will leave the series early in the upcoming third season, according to reports in the trades. Deadline reports that the departure is a "creative decision," rather than a scheduling or personnel issue, but both the network and studio (Wolf Entertainment) declined to comment for that story, or for the TVLine story that it was sourced from.

Reed's character has essentially served as the second lead, as Kellett is second-in-command to the unit at the center of the show. The rest of the cast includes Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willias and Christina Wolfe. This is not the first time the show has replaced a major character, with Christiane Paul, who played Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger in the show's first season, leaving at the end of that year.

Reed, who is not especially active on social media, has not yet made a comment in regard to the reports.

Here's the official synopsis for the series, from CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, fast-paced drama FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

The Fly Team's Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is often accompanied by his trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank. Second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett, a heroic and fearless investigator – and her extensive network of informants is a powerful resource. Special Agent Andre Raines shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background in tracking criminal enterprises' moving money; and Special Agent Cameron Vo, a competitive West Point grad who excels at interrogation and strategy. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Megan "Smitty" Garretson, a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who liaises with each host country they inhabit.

Always at the scene where American interests are at risk, FBI: International is a globe-trotting depiction of law enforcement overseas.

The third season of FBI: International premieres on February 13 on CBS.