FBI: International Replaces Main Cast Member for Season 2

Another series in the larger FBI franchise has lost a major cast member in-between new seasons of the show as FBI: International is replacing one of its lead actors. First reported by Give Me My Remote, FBI: International star Christiane Paul, who played Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger in the show's first batch of episodes, is not returning for the series (her character's exit having been written in the season one finale). In her absence, actress Eva-Jane Willis (Gangs of London) will appear as the FBI's liaison with Europol. GMMR adds that the door is reportedly open for Paul to return at a later date if she wishes.

According to the outlet, Willis will take on the part of Megan "Smitty" Garretson, described as: "a street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit." She joins a cast that includes Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, and Green the dog as Tank. Here's how CBS describes the series:

"The third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. The Fly... Always at the scene where American interests are at risk, FBI: INTERNATIONAL is a globe-trotting depiction of law enforcement overseas. Discover the other teams of The FBIs. Join the manhunt for criminals with the Fugitive Task Force from FBI: Most Wanted or follow the inner workings of the FBI's New York office with the agents of FBI."

The series, along with the other two shows in the Dick Wolf franchise, both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, was recently renewed for two more seasons by CBS. All three shows will return on Tuesday, September 20 and remain on the air for at least two more years.