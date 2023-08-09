FBI: Most Wanted Star Not Returning for Season 5

FBI: Most Wanted will say goodbye to Kristin Gaines, as Alexa Davalos will not be a regular in the series' upcoming fifth season.

Alexa Davalos, who plays Special Agent Kristin Gaines on CBS's FBI: Most Wanted, will not return as a series regular on the show when it returns to the airwaves following the conclusion of the ongoing Hollywood labor disputes. At this point, there are no details as to what happened between Davalos and the show, or whether the character would return to have a send-off when the next season begins. At the end of season four, there was no indication that Gaines wouldn't be right back at her desk when the new season started.

According to Deadline, who first reported the news on Tuesday, Davalos didn't choose to leave, but was written out. The trade reports that Davalos "was informed by a producer on set that she won't be coming back, after filming her last scene from season four several months ago."

That sounds bad, but apparently both the conversation itself and the circumstances of Davalos's departure were characterized as amicable, suggesting she could come back to wrap up loose ends, or perhaps come back in a later season, provided her character isn't killed offscreen.

CBS describes FBI: Most Wanted as "A high-stakes drama about an FBI Fugitive Task Force that relentlessly pursues and captures notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list."

Davalos originally joined the cast at the start of season three, and served as the replacement for Kenny Crosby, who was written off when Kellan Lutz left the show. The series has had a good deal of churn, including Dylan McDermott taking over for Julian McMahon as the team's leader during season three.

Before joining FBI: Most Wanted, Davalos was best known for her role as as Juliana Crain in Prime Video's adaptation of The Man in the High Castle.