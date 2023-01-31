FBI Crossover Event Announced by CBS

CBS has announced a major FBI franchise global event for April, which will see the main FBI TV series crossover with the spinoff series FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. The FBI Crossover Event will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Tuesday, April 4th, starting at 8pm ET/PT. For now, all we know is that the event will be happening; CBS will be making additional announcements about it in weeks to come. This will be the second crossover event between CBS' three FBI franchise shows, following the 2021 event that launched the new seasons of FBI and Most Wanted, and helped make the series premiere of International a must-see event.

The casts of the various FBI series got together to cut a quick promo video shot like it was a FaceTime chat, with them all teasing fans with the fact that "something big" was in the works. Remy Scott himself, Dylan McDermott making the final reveal to fans:

"3 TEAMS. 1 MISSION. 1 NIGHT. Join us for #TheFBIs Global Crossover Event — Tuesday, April 4th on #CBS and streaming on #ParamountPlus. ✈️ 🌍 It's going to be EPIC!"

"As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time," Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios said in a statement. "Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf's 'FBI' world can."

When Is the 2023 FBI Crossover Event Airing and Streaming?

Below you will find the viewing order and air times for the three FBI series that will be part of the crossover; the event will air on Tuesday, April 4th.

FBI: International 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

FBI 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

FBI: Most Wanted 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

Based on the initial announcement, it seems like the three-part FBI crossover event will also stream on Paramount+ at those same times.

As Deadline noted, FBI latest star addition, Dylan McDermott, was all too game to get his shot at the next crossover event:

"Oh yeah, that would be so cool! I know they did a crossover between all three shows before and people were watching it," McDermott said. "They start at 8 p.m. and leave the TV on. I think it would be fun for Remy to show up on all three and have a storyline where he can go back and forth. I think the fans love that."

s