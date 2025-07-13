WWE Superstar Injured During Saturday Night’s Main Event

While it’s understood that injuries are a part of professional wrestling, you still never want to see anyone experience one. Unfortunately, that seems to have happened during WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, as in the third match of the night, Seth Rollins seemingly suffered an injury. There are many times where injuries are part of the story of the match, but this didn’t seem to be the case here, as the match was abruptly ended shortly after, though there’s one other element to this that seems to indicate it’s a real injury.

During the match, Rollins pushed off from the ropes and flipped before landing on both feet, but as soon as he landed, he grabbed his right knee and fell to the mat. He made his way to the corner and spoke to Paul Heyman and the referee as he still held his knee, but he was eventually able to get back on his feet.

Seth Rollins suffers an injury during the match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event



After the doctor spoke to Rollins, he got back up just to take a BFT from Knight before Knight pinned himpic.twitter.com/iSKf5Cc680 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 13, 2025

Unfortunately, you could tell he was still not 100% and was trying to keep weight off his leg and knee. The match resumed, but LA Knight then pretty much immediately hit the BFT on Rollins and pinned him, ending the match abruptly. Knight quickly made his way out of the ring and walked backstage, and then the cameras moved to the commentary team as they spoke about what happened.

Seth Rollins had to be helped to the back after his match with LA Knight as it looks like he may have suffered a knee injury.🎥 C2Wrestling_ — PWUnlimited (@pwunlimited.bsky.social) 2025-07-13T01:28:10.701Z

We never saw Rollins back on TV again after that, but footage from the arena (via PWUnlimited and C2Wrestling_) shows that WWE officials helped Rollins walk to the back. As of right now, WWE hasn’t issued any sort of update on Rollins’ status, but hopefully, we’ll get some sort of update on Monday Night Raw after more is learned. We wish Rollins all the best and wish him a speedy recovery.

Rollins has been a focal point of one of the bigger WWE storylines as of late, which kicked into gear when he pulled off the biggest twist of the year. Rollins ended up forming a partnership with Paul Heyman, who then betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. The duo wasn’t done, though, as they would soon reveal that they had recruited Bron Breakker to join their cause.

That was enough of a game-changer for Raw, but Rollins and Heyman had one more trick up their sleeve, recruiting a recently returned Bronson Reed to the group and making them one of the more powerful factions in the company. With their help, Rollins would win the Money in the Bank briefcase, giving him an immediate way to affect the main event Title picture in a huge way.

It’s difficult to guess what the plan will be if Rollins is injured for a significant amount of time, though there are ways you could work around that and still keep the faction strong. Heyman is still in place, and Breakker and Reed still make a powerful duo, so if Rollins is only out for a short time, you could buy some time until he returns and just pick up where you left off.

