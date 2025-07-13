Returning AEW Stars Help Crown New AEW World Champion at All In (And It Was Epic)

The main event of AEW All In was a match for the AEW World Championship, but it was far more than just a battle for the Title. In many ways, this was a fight for the very soul and spirit of AEW, and while that took place throughout the entire pay-per-view, the final leg of the journey was up to Hangman Adam Page. Hangman attempted to finally dethrone Jon Moxley and the Death Riders from their position of power over AEW, and thanks to two major AEW returns and one unexpected ally, he managed to finish that journey in a truly epic (and rather bloody) way.

Page has collided with the Death Riders for weeks, and the exchanges have not been pleasant for either side. Tonight, Page would attempt to take down their leader once and for all, but he would literally have to overcome a hellish throwdown to make it happen thanks to the Texas Deathmatch stipulation.

Despite the pain involved in some particularly ghoulish scenarios, including being dragged on his back ghrough broken glass, Page stayed in the fight while also delivering some pain of his own, including a brutal spot that had Page continually stabbing Moxley in the head with a fork, and that sentence didnt’ get any less werid upon typing it out.

Two moments seemed to really change the tide, though, and the first was when the video screen changed and revealed Darby Allin calling in from Mount Everest. Allin had a message for Moxley, but after the video ended, he decided to deliver it in person, descending from the ceiling and getting involved in the match to even the odds against the other Death Riders.

Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Gabe Kidd couldn’t help but get involved, and Allin helped keep them honest, but Page wasn’t out of the woods yet. Thankfully, Page would get some additional help when a masked mystery man jumped in the ring, though they weren’t mysterious very long, as they suddenly started the yes chants as soon as they got in the ring.

After a trademark running knee, they took off the mask and revealed themselves to be none other than Bryan Danielson, who had also returned to get some payback on the crew that previously injured him.

Then there was one more piece of the story to play out, and that was between Hangman and his former nemesis and newfound ally, Swerve Strickland. Strickland handed Page a chain, which ties to their previous rivalry, and it gave Page the final weapon he needed to take down Moxley.

HANGMAN IS ONCE AGAIN YOUR AEW WORLD CHAMPION!



Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/SyVivfmz2v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2025

Page would wrap the chain around Moxley’s neck and put him over the ropes, and despite Moxley’s attempts to get away, he ultimately tapped to save himself, ending his reign at the top of AEW and making Page the new AEW World Champion. Page would then finally take the Title out of the briefcase it had been held in all throughout Moxley’s reign, and the crowd celebrated a new era for AEW.

