A WWE Legend Wants To Play Batman In The New DCU Reboot

James Gunn’s Superman is now in theaters and is ushering in the next era of DC films. While Superman is understandably on everyone’s mind at the moment, many fans are already wondering what’s going on with Batman and his eventual DC Studios movie debut. Right now, things are a bit murky in that regard, and while we wait for more details on when we’ll actually see him or who will play him, we do know that one of WWE’s biggest superstars has thrown their name in the ring to play the iconic Dark Knight.

ScreenTime shared an image of Batman with the question, “Who do you think should play Batman in James Gunn’s DCU?” That prompted more than a few replies, but one that stood out immediately was a response from The Viper, Randy Orton. Ahead of his match on tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, Orton shared the tweet and added a hand wave, throwing his hat in the ring to play the next movie Batman.

That garnered even more responses, including from his fellow WWE superstar Austin Creed, aka Xavier Woods. Woods likes the idea of Orton playing Batman, and then threw out a big-time DC villain he could play on the big screen. Woods wrote, “I second this. And if you need a riddler then I got you.”

Right now, there’s only one Batman currently cast in a DC film property, and that’s Robert Pattinson in the much-anticipated The Batman Part II. That film, however, exists in its own isolated continuity, so it won’t connect to Superman, Creature Commandoes, Supergirl, Lanterns, and any of the other upcoming films and shows on DC’s slate. There’s a great deal of mystery around this next iteration of Batman overall, and the only glimpse of him was a quick appearance from far away in Creature Commandos.

Orton most certainly has the build to play an imposing Dark Knight, and there’s a part of me that would love to see him play an Absolute Batman at some point, who is even more imposing than the Batman from the mainline universe. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next with the Dark Knight on the big screen, but for the time being, Orton has plenty of things coming up in WWE.

Tonight, Orton takes on Drew McIntyre one-on-one, but it seems like he will be taking part in a major Tag Team match at SummerSlam with a high-profile musician. That would be Jelly Roll, who made an appearance on this week’s SmackDown but had his concert cut short by Logan Paul. Paul would be run off by Orton, and then McIntyre took out Orton to end the segment, leading to tonight’s match that features Paul and Jelly Roll in their allies’ corners.

Depending on what happens here, it’s likely that we’ll get a full-on Tag Team match at SummerSlam, where Orton will team up with Jelly Roll while McIntyre will team up with Paul. That would certainly be a high-profile match, and reports have indicated that Jelly Roll has been training for an in-ring appearance, so it all lines up pretty well.

What do you think of Orton playing Batman on the big screen? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling and Batman with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!