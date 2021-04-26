Fear the Walking Dead Prepares For Doomsday in Episode 611 Sneak Peek

"There is no place like this. There's never been a place like this." The group infiltrates an underground community in a sneak peek from the next Fear the Walking Dead. When Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman) catch up with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Althea (Maggie Grace) in Dallas, it's after Morgan (Lennie James) brought a splintered group of survivors back together to warn about an existential threat facing them all. Dakota (Zoe Colletti) reveals this group, behind the targeted attacks on Ginny's (Colby Minifie) vandalized Pioneer settlements throughout Season 6, went underground sometime before her mother's death — but they're about to surface.

A sneak peek from Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding," reveals Riley (series newcomer Nick Stahl), who introduces the foursome to The Holding, a sustainable underground facility. "I was in a place like this once before," says Luciana, referring to her time behind the walls of Alejandro Nuñez’s (Paul Calderon) La Colonia.

Riley responds: "I don't think you were ever in a place like this." Alicia and Al look on as a walker is ground into compost, a process Riley says takes "just a couple months. We take the bones out once the flesh is gone, and we make meal for the chickens."

When a wary Alicia asks if it's safe to eat the food that grows from walker fertilizer, Riley answers: "This is how all living creatures have been decomposing for the beginning of time. This is what would be happening if those posters weren't wandering around up there."

"Posters?" asks Al. It's The Holding's term for the dead. "Uh," from Al, "we can come back to that one." They have food, water, power. Al is impressed, but the video journalist can't help but get the feeling that they're "preparing for something." Maybe even doomsday.

Other true believers behind "the end is the beginning" include Derek (Chinaza Uche), Harvey (Dean Neistat), and Sabrina (Jessica Perrin), all followers of Teddy's (John Glover) — someone Alicia calls the "king of the crazies."

"One thing we're going to see in the back half of this season is there's still a looming threat out there, which are these people that are spray painting 'The end is the beginning,'" Fear co-showrunner Ian Goldberg previously told EW about the season-building threat. "The people who took out Tank Town, the ones who were spray painting the sub in 601. That group is going to rise to the forefront in a really dramatic way in the back half. And it's going to really test our fractured family of characters because they're going to have to find a way to reckon with that threat."

"And yes, they're in a place where they're not unified," Goldberg teased, "and that's just going to make it all the more interesting when they're facing a threat that we'll see is just as formidable, if not more so, than Virginia."

