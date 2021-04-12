Fear the Walking Dead 609 Sneak Peek Warns “Very Bad Things Are About to Happen”

Virginia (Colby Minifie) issues Morgan (Lennie James) an ultimatum in a sneak peek from Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 9, "Things Left to Do." Spoilers for Sunday's midseason premiere "The Door" ahead. As Morgan regroups after Dakota (Zoe Colletti) shoots and kills John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), widowing June (Jenna Elfman), Virginia demands Morgan come to Lawton and hand over her younger sister — or she's going to execute a heavily pregnant Grace (Karen David) in front of the rest of Morgan's friends: a captured Luciana (Danay Garcia), Sarah (Mo Collins), and Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades).

"This season, as much as it's been a test for all, of how our characters are changing within Virginia's communities, it's also a sense of how Virginia is being tested because things have not exactly gone her way. We've been seeing Virginia tested in a lot of ways," co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said during WonderCon@Home 2021. "You see someone who, when we first introduced her, was so confident. Now, the walls are starting to close in around her, and she's becoming more erratic and more desperate. We're seeing she’s becoming more and more potent."

Virginia is "back on her heels" because Dakota defected to Morgan's side, not knowing her sister is the mystery person who saved Morgan after Virginia shot him and left him for dead to end Season 5. "[Virginia's cornered and she's kind of like a wounded animal," said co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss. "So there's going to be lots of unexpected stuff coming from her."

Starting with the shocking midseason return, Season 6B is about "turning the screws on everyone as much as we could and pushing everyone to their extremes," Chambliss said. "Some characters are going to break, some aren't, some are going to embrace who they are and who they've become, some are going to run from it."

