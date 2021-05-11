Fear the Walking Dead: New Cast Photo Shows a Closer Look at the Aged-Up Group

✖

A behind-the-scenes photo from Fear the Walking Dead takes a closer look at Old Man Morgan (Lennie James) and friends, who are aged up by 16 years when Grace (Karen David) dreams about a future that tragically will never come to pass. Spoilers for Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." This 16-years-later future is one without Grace — in this reality, she succumbed to radiation exposure and died giving birth to her healthy daughter Athena (Sahana Srinivasan) — but Morgan's community is flourishing. Old enemies Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) have become old friends, and Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) are happily married with two children.

"I kept thinking to myself when I saw everyone, 'Oh, so that's what you're going to look like in the future, huh?' We all had such a laugh," David told the AMC Blog about Grace's dreamy vision of a hoped-for future. "It was like show-and-tell. Lennie was nervous in the beginning because he didn't know what exactly his get-up was going to be like, but he had hoped that he would look more like a sexy Moses and we all teased him about that. It was even on the call sheet that when it was the days when we were in the unconscious state, they would put on the call sheet 'Sexy Moses.'"

Faces around her are older — June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) is now a self-taught doctor assisted by an adult Charlie (Mary Katherine Duhon) — but Grace hasn't aged a day when she sees what's become of the dam community years later.

"Our makeup and our hair department are just so amazing and so talented because they did such a brilliant job with the transformations with everyone. And of course I was happy that Grace didn't age. It is her dream after all," David said. "I loved that, that I could stay young and Grace could be young. But, most importantly, when Grace sees anyone in her unconscious state in this dream, she just feels an overwhelming sense of relief and affection for this group because, in her mind, she knows that okay, she's dying and, I think this was the send-off that she craved and needed, and she needed to see the people she cared about one last time."

Another behind-the-scenes photo captured during the making of "In Dreams" shows Amelio and his real-life child, who plays Dwight and Sherry's son: a little "hellraiser" named after the late John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and the older brother of Tina, named after Sherry's sister (played by The Walking Dead's Liz E. Morgan).

