Rick and Michonne may be the ones who live, but Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are the ones who wrapped filming on The Walking Dead spin-off. AMC announced the six-episode series reuniting Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Gurira's Michonne at San Diego Comic-Con last July as one of three sequel shows set after the Walking Dead series finale. Cameras began rolling in February under the working title Summit, with AMC's Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple serving as showrunner. Gimple announced an end to principal photography with a joint statement to cast and crew from executive producers Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath:

"Thank you for creating the next world of The Walking Dead with us," the message reads. "Your talent, energy, and enthusiasm through it all has been the thing that's gotten us through it all, bringing home a story more than a decade in the telling! This story will live on and our work with it; we're the ones who live!"

A message from Scott, Andy, Danai, Denise, and Brian to #TWDSummit crew after their wrap on the series. Best crew in the world! pic.twitter.com/NnyOoHw8u5 — TWDU Promos (@TWDUPromos) May 29, 2023

The official logline for Rick & Michonne: "This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Directors on the series reportedly include the duo Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Marvel's Hawkeye), Michael Slovis (The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad), and Michael E. Satrazemis (Fear the Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead). Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond) reprises her role as Jadis/Anne as part of a cast that includes franchise newcomer Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus).

"It's an epic and insane love story. These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It's hopefully going to be mind-blowing," Gimple teased on an episode of Talking Dead. "We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor. It kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane."

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is slated to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.