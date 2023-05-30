The Walking Dead: Dead City will be here in a New York minute. AMC Networks announced on Tuesday that the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spin-off now airs its series premiere Sunday, June 18th, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC — an hour earlier than the scheduled 10 p.m. premiere time. Titled "Old Acquaintances," the first of six episodes will be available to stream early on AMC+ starting June 15th, with subsequent episodes premiering Thursdays on AMC+ and airing in the 9:00 p.m. time slot Sundays on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead's mid-season finale will lead into the Dead City premiere on June 18th.

Dead City follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland," the official synopsis states. "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Created by former Walking Dead writer and producer Eli Jorné, who serves as showrunner, the spin-off series introduces New Babylon lawman Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles), Ginny (Mahina Napoleon), and The Croat (Željko Ivanek).

"This is the next chapter in this story about Maggie and Negan. Another piece of it for me was what's at the core of Maggie and Negan's relationship — the grief, and loss, and trauma," Jorné teased during the show's first WonderCon panel. "How do you navigate something like that? To me, that was always the center of the show. That's at the core here."

Ahead of Dead City's series premiere on June 18th, AMC+ subscribers can stream the exclusive special The Walking Dead: Dead City Live From WonderCon. In the new special premiering June 1st, cast members Cohan and Charles join showrunner Jorné at Anaheim's WonderCon to discuss what fans can expect from the new series.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Thursday, June 15th on AMC+ and Sunday, June 18th on AMC. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.