Watch Fear TWD's First Season 8 Teaser

Fear the Walking Dead is going green. Season 8 is currently in production in Savannah, Georgia, relocating from Texas after four seasons. After warheads detonated to turn the Lone Star State into a hellish nuclear wasteland, June's "Gone" Season 7 finale left off with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and a still-alive Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) headed for P.A.D.R.E.: a mystery location reached only by boat. For the first time since the Abigail set out to sea in Season 2, Fear will be spending more time on the water when the Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

In the "in production" teaser, which you can watch below, AMC gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the greener pastures awaiting Morgan and company. Last we saw them, the group parted ways with an ailing Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) before escaping nuclear fallout by rafts.

🎥 Fear The Walking Dead esta en producción y regresa con su octava temporada en 2023.



- Este pequeño avance se transmitió hace unos minutos por AMC. pic.twitter.com/0gO4na72W6 — TWD Latinoamérica ™ (@twdeadlatam) October 24, 2022

Along with some orange jumpsuited characters — prisoners of P.A.D.R.E.? — the video shows looks at Fear favorites Morgan, Grace (Karen David), and recently reunited couple Dwight and Sherry (The Walking Dead transplants Austin Amelio and Christine Evangelista).

Season 8 is "kind of reinventing the show a bit," Fear executive producer and director Michael E. Satrazemis said on Talking Dead when revealing an August shooting start. "Getting a brand new palette to work with, visually, and a lot of that kind of low-country, beach areas as a background, that's something that our characters [will] navigate."

Executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who have served as showrunners since Season 4, echoed those comments when they called Season 8 "one of the biggest reinventions we've done."

"We'll be introducing P.A.D.R.E., and kind of seeing that for what it is, removing the location," Goldberg told EW. "But the circumstances in which we find the characters is, we hope, going to be very surprising for everyone. It's a big change."

Added Chambliss: "I think one thing that kind of goes hand-in-hand with the production of the show is that we've been for the past four seasons in Texas and we're going to be actually moving the show to Savannah, Georgia, which is on the water. And we end [Season 7] with Morgan and Madison going out to a boat. So I think it's safe to say that Season 8 will have a very different environment from what we have seen before. And it will, in many ways, be centered around the water."

Led by series regulars Lennie James and Kim Dickens, the returning cast of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 includes Colman Domingo, Ruben Blades, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Christine Evangelista, and Austin Amelio. Fear TWD returns in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.