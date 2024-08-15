Fire Country Continues Impressive Run on Netflix

For the past two years, Fire Country has established itself as one of the new cornerstones of network television programming. The CBS firefighting drama has been a major hit on Friday nights and has racked up streaming wins on a weekly basis since debuting. Earlier this month, Fire Country was given the chance to reach a different, perhaps even bigger audience, as the first season of the series was added to Netflix’s streaming roster.

Given its popularity on TV, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see Fire Country grabbing attention on the biggest streaming service around. Netflix has helped other network shows find bigger audiences in recent years, and Fire Country is no different. The show has been a staple of Netflix’s TV charts since arriving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After several days of steadily performing well on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, Fire Country has settled around the lineup’s highest positions. Wednesday’s edition of the Top 10 features Fire Country in the third overall spot, where it has been for a couple of days now.

Netflix only has one of the two Fire Country seasons that have aired to this point, but the timing of this debut could really help the show as it readies its Season 3 premiere on CBS this fall.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!

1. Matt Ride: Lucid

“In Netflix’s first-ever crowd work special, Matt Rife gets up close and personal with an unpredictable Charlotte audience to riff on all things dreams.”

2. The Umbrella Academy

“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.”

3. Fire Country

“Seeking redemption and a reduced sentence, Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that forces him to grapple with wildfires — and his troubled past.”

4. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

“In this suspenseful thriller, a teen investigates a five-year-old cold case for a school project.”

5. Prison Break

“This action series about an engineer who plans to free his brother from prison earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Drama.”

6. Blue Ribbon Baking Championship

“Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the US face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honors and $100,000.”

7. Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

“Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you’ve never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough,”

8. Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats

“Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.”

9. Unsolved Mysteries

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries.

“In this true-crime docuseries, investigators take a closer look at cold cases and other mysteries.”

10. Love Is Blind: UK

“First date. Proposal. First meeting. UK singles look for love and get engaged before seeing each other’s faces, to find out whether love is truly blind.”