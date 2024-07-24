Fire Country: Hit CBS Series Coming to Netflix

One of the biggest hits on network television is making the trip to Netflix next month. Fire Country, the Friday night series that became an instant winner for CBS when it premiered in 2022, has spent two seasons establishing itself as one of the new staples of the weekly TV lineup. The ratings have been great to this point and, heading into Season 3 this fall, it looks like the series could get an even bigger boost in viewership.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the full list of titles being added to its roster in August. The first season of Fire Country is on the list, which will put the already popular series onto the most-watched streaming service in the nation. That does mean that new fans who find the show on Netflix won’t be able to binge the entire thing there, and they’ll have to hop over to Paramount+ if they want to see Season 2, but it’s a great way to build up even more hype for a series.

Paramount has already had some big successes with sending shows over to Netflix and allowing them to find a big audience, and Fire Country could follow that pattern. Just look at Showtime’s Your Honor, which has become a streaming hit on the rival platform, giving it more fans than when it initially aired.

Coming Soon to Netflix

Fire Country is one of the biggest titles coming to Netflix at the start of August, but it’s far from the only new addition the service is preparing for next month.

Below, you can check out the complete list of movies and shows arriving on Netflix on August 1st.

