Firefly Star Summer Glau Torn on Revival, But “Of Course” She’d Return

Summer Glau admits to having hesitations about a Firefly comeback, but she “wouldn’t be able to stay away” from a sequel/reboot.

“I think that… I’m torn. I’m torn, because the story is like the underdog story about underdogs,” the River Tam actress said at FAN EXPO Canada when asked about revisiting the cult favorite. “I think that part of the magic about Firefly is that it didn’t last, and that all of you are the ones keeping it alive.”

“And I’ve loved all of the different interpretations that you guys have come up with, a lot of the fan fiction and the comic books, I think those have been beautiful ways of continuing the story,” Glau continued. “And of course, if there was ever any kind of reboot, I would be there with bells on. I wouldn’t be able to stay away.”

The short-lived Firefly lasted just one season before its cancellation by Fox. The Joss Whedon-created series continued in theatrically released sequel movie Serenity, penned and directed by Whedon, and in a line of comic books published by Dark Horse Comics.

If Firefly were ever revived, “There’s a little part of me that wonders if we would recapture what it is we all love about it so much,” Glau said. “Because it’s sort of ours. And I don’t know, I don’t know if it was on today, if it would be the same. So I don’t know, I’m just torn. I’m on two worlds on that.”

Glau earlier told ComicBook.com a sequel in the form of an audio drama like Alternis, narrated by Glau, would be “such a great way to do it.”

“There have been moments when I’ve been in the sound booth by myself, and I’ve been bringing these voices to life on my own, and I visualize them being different actors. And it’s brought back flashes of that very first table read that I ever had in LA,” Glau said.

“That was with my Firefly cast and it was a magical moment for me too. We all had our scripts, and we were all reading our roles, and it was the different voices coming together and making the story come to life. And so it’s cool that you mention that. I can absolutely see that being something that the fans would enjoy.”

