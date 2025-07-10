Netflix’s Squid Game Spinoff Gets Exciting Update Ahead of New Season Premiere

Game on. Netflix has set the release date for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 and given the green light to season 3. The streamer announced Thursday it has opened US and UK casting for the reality competition series inspired by Squid Game, in which 456 players put their skills to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Netflix’s biggest unscripted series ever returns on Nov. 4, months after the third and final season of creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s South Korean drama made history as the first show to debut at No. 1 in all countries in its premiere week.

Watch the just-released Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 teaser below.

Play video

In Squid Game: The Challenge season 2, players face off in grueling games pulled straight from the scripted series, build strategic alliances, and consider cutthroat betrayals, all for a chance to take home a whopping $4.56 million. Netflix is now accepting applicants for the just-announced Squid Game: The Challenge season 3 at the Cast It website.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older, must be available to take part in the program for up to three weeks, must hold a valid passport for the whole period of filming, and must not be a current or former employee of Netflix or production companies Studio Lambert or The Garden, per the official rules. Netflix asks that applicants submit “a 1 minute video telling us about yourself, why you want to be on Squid Game: The Challenge, what your game plan would be and what you would do with a huge 4.56 million prize if you won.”

Netflix is also recruiting the next wave of 456 players through the immersive Squid Game: The Experience, a ticketed, limited-time experience in New York and London. Winners at both locations will receive priority in the casting process for Squid Game: The Challenge season 3, but note that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be selected to participate in the show. Attendees will have access to the application process via social media and QR codes on site at The Experience starting July 17.

According to Netflix, approximately 81,000 people from around the world applied to be part of Squid Game: The Challenge season 1. 456 players were whittled down to one grand prize winner over the 10-episode season, which notched 224 million total hours watched in its first three weeks when it debuted in November 2023.

Also in the works at Netflix is David Fincher’s English-language Squid Game spinoff set in the US. Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premieres Nov. 4.