First Look at Netflix’s Dark Smash Hit Series Revealed Ahead of Season 4 Return

It seems that Ryan Murphy is back with another addition to his hit serial killer anthology series, Monster, this time focusing on two well-known female serial killers whose cases everyone is familiar with. But one in particular stands out; with more than a few documentaries centering around her life and crimes, as well as Charlize Theron taking on her portrayal all the way back in 2003, it’s not surprising that Murphy chose to jump on the opportunity to put his own spin on her story.

Despite terrible reviews (earning only a 22% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer) and people questioning the motives behind certain choices that he made (such as framing Gein’s victims as being in a romantic relationship with their killer), it seems that Murphy is still riding high on the success of the Ed Gein portion of the show, which has become one of Netflix most watched programs. And now, Sarah Paulson will be appearing in season 4 of Murphy’s anthology, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, as Aileen Wuornos—a woman with one of the most harrowing pasts brought to the big, and now small, screen. Why is Aileen appearing in a show about Lizzie Borden, a woman who lived and died in the 1800s? We have no idea.

There Are More Questions Than Answers At This Point

It seems that Paulson has really managed to capture the look of Aileen Wuornos. In a photo taken by paparazzi on 12/17, the actor was spotted in character while on the set in Los Angeles. She was seen wearing sweatpants and a maroon robe, wearing a light brown wig and sporting blonde brows. Speaking with Variety, Paulson said, “I’m coming on to do a particular thing that I can’t talk about. But I’m always going to be interested in the why of human behavior. If there’s any opportunity for me to get inside something that has been predetermined by society and have a little look at it through my own particular lens, I’m always going to want to do that. Ryan knows that.”

She elaborated on her processing for connecting with characters, saying, “I like having a blueprint and undeniable facts about a character that are not open for my interpretation, because I can sort of have more freedom inside of it. You would think it would be the opposite, but it sort of taught me that I like to immerse myself in another person’s experience, in the reality of it.”

While the jury is still out on whether Murphy can do such a complex character justice, it’s safe to say that Paulson can at least nail the look.

