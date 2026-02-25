Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Time Jump After Kingpin’s Victory

Don’t expect Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 to pick up straight after the first season. The end of Born Again Season 1 saw Wilson Fisk triumphant, established in a position of power as mayor of New York City. The Kingpin launched his “Safer Streets” initiative, putting New York under martial law, and declaring all vigilante activity to be illegal. Recognizing the scale of the threat, Matt Murdock has gone on the run after he was targeted by Kingpin’s anti-vigilante task force, and he plans to build an army.

Speaking in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed that Season 2 will pick up roughly six months later.

“Fisk has won, the city is gradually being put under his boot and we pick up all of our major players around six months later. The Fisk administration at this point has really taken hold. At the same time, there’s a bubbling up of an underground. “New York is being transformed. Some people might call that a rebirth, some might call it decay. And the characters are being transformed by dint of huge political machinations.”

Daredevil: Season 2 Has Moved Six Months Farther Into the Future

It’s something of an open secret that the MCU timeline is broken. Wonder Man writer Andrew Guest admitted his show deliberately avoided giving any real indication of the show’s timeline, making many suspect the MCU has pretty much given up on keeping track of the chronology ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. But it seems Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is moving on exactly six months, which should indeed make it the furthest forward we’ve been in the overall MCU timeline.

This does pretty much confirm that Thunderbolts* takes place during Wilson Fisk’s reign of terror, which is quite an amusing detail; it means that an entire team of New Avengers was established in New York during the Kingpin era. Even better, given they’re based at the Watchtower (former Avengers Tower), there’s literally an Avengers group operating from New York during all this. We already know they won’t be involved in these events, of course; the Contessa would be careful to keep her superhero team out of local politics. Born Again Season 2 won’t have further MCU cameos.

Meanwhile, it sounds as though New York has changed a lot over the last six months. It’s become a harsher, more dangerous place – but one with resentment bubbling up under the surface. Matt Murdock’s task is to tap into this, figuring out a way to overthrow the Kingpin as he assembles his own army. No doubt he’s had to cross a lot of moral lines while trying to do so.

