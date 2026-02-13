Netflix’s Stranger Things Replacement Reveals First Trailer (It’s Scarier Than Anything in the Upside Down)

Even though the Duffer Brothers have set their sights on greener pastures and have signed a first-look deal with Paramount, the creators of Netflix’s biggest series ever still have their hand in major new shows headed to the streaming service after the ending of Stranger Things. Among these projects are the upcoming animated spinoff of Stranger Things, Tales From ’85, plus the new thriller series The Boroughs starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Bill Pullman, both of which will arrive later this year on Netflix.

Another major product from The Duffer Brothers and their Upside Down Pictures banner is the upcoming horror series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. Previously described as a wedding-themed horror series about a bride and groom’s anxiety-filled week before they tie the knot, Netflix has finally released the first trailer for the show, along with a premiere date. Created by Haley Z. Boston, the first footage from Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen reveals that this project from the Duffers may be the furthest thing from Stranger Things, and it will debut on March 26th.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Next Big Hit

Starring Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six) and Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus) as the couple to bed, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen has it all in the title. Though the teaser trailer itself doesn’t give away much by way of the plot of the series, it does offer a tonal indicator for the series. Though the attachment of the Duffer Brothers is clearly one that Netflix can lean on, this upcoming series seems to have far more in common with something like the horror film Hereditary than with Stranger Things. That said, expanding the scope of what the team produces is a good thing, and the sooner they can make audiences aware that everything they’re making isn’t just like Stranger Things, the better.

One of the big things working in favor of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, especially in terms of setting it apart from Stranger Things, is that the series is directed by Baby Reindeer‘s Weronika Tofilska. Fresh off the awards success of that series (Tofilska was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for the series), her visual style is immediately very different from what fans saw in Hawkins, Indiana. One connection to the series that fans may not immediately notice, though, is that Kate Trefry, a writer on Stranger Things who also penned “The First Shadow” play, is also one of the writers on Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen also has a great ensemble cast that is visible in the teaser trailer, as short as it is. In addition to Morrone and DiMarco, the series will also star Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fast Times at Ridgemont High) and Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), plus Zlatko Burić, who fans will recognize as Boravian president Vasil Ghurkos from James Gunn’s Superman.