The Idol: HBO Debunks Report About Show's Future

A few episodes of The Idol have now made their debut on HBO, and the show has already provoked some pretty unique conversation at virtually every turn. The series is co-created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim, and some have already begun to wonder what the show's longterm future might end up being. Recent reports indicated that The Idol won't be renewed for a second season — but it sounds like that might not be true. According to a new tweet from HBO's official PR account, the fate of The Idol in Season 2 and beyond hasn't definitively been decided yet.

"It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined," the tweet reads. "It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

What is The Idol about?

The Idol focuses on Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), an aspiring pop idol who, after having a nervous breakdown that causes her last tour to be canceled, resolves to reclaim her title as the sexiest pop star in America and begins a complex relationship with Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult.

The Idol also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

What happened with The Idol?

Last year, it was announced that The Idol would be creatively retooled, with original director The Girlfriend Experience series co-creator Amy Seimetz dropping out of the project even after production on most of the series had been completed.

"The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," HBO said in a statement back in April about the show's direction. "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon."

