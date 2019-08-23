The Rock’s HBO Series Ballers to End With Season 5

After five seasons, it sounds like The Rock’s time at HBO might be coming to a close. The fan-favorite series Ballers, which depicted the wrestler-turned-Hollywood icon as an former athlete in the cut-throat world of sports, will reportedly end after the upcoming season wraps up.

The news comes from an Instagram post from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself in which he reflects on his time making the series while offering a shout out to the people who made it happen. The show as one of the Rock’s first dramatic and mature roles, and featured countless cameos from many superstars from the world of sports.

Read Johnson’s post below:

The Rock has been open about his desire to play professional football at a young age and how his failure to pursue that dream helped mold him into the man he is now. Some of that drive helped shape the series Ballers, and Johnson expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to pursue that show during a thoughtful post on Instagram.

“I never want to just play in the game. I always want to change the way the game is played. Raising the bar for season 5 for our @HBO’s BALLERS. And on a personal irony note ~ it’s been quite humbling shooting these scenes amongst NFL teams because for years my #1 real life goal was to play in the NFL. I failed and that dream never came true. But over the years I realized that playing in the NFL was the best thing that NEVER HAPPENED for me because after I failed (and after a fun battle with depression) it created a relentless drive that defines who I am today. #grateful #dreamsthatdontcometrue #onward,” Johnson wrote.

The final season of Ballers premieres on HBO this Sunday. It remains to be seen if Johnson has any more future projects lined up with HBO after the series ends.