For All Mankind: Toby Kebbell Reveals What He Took From Total Recall

When you go to Mars, you have to make a little wink and a nod to Total Recall, the schlock sci-fi blockbuster that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a 2084 construction worker who had false memories of a trip to Mars implanted and ended up on a bizarre adventure where fantasy and reality bled together. In a recent episode of the aspirational sci-fi show For All Mankind, Miles Dale (Toby Kebbell) took a bit of a tumble...and we noticed that it looked a bit like a similar moment from Total Recall. When Chris Killian talked to Kebbell about the show, he made sure to ask.

Kebbell didn't give a specific answer about that moment, but teased that there are absolutely some Total Recall-inspired moments coming up in the near future. Apparently, the show's fourth season and the mission to Mars inspired him to bring some Recall into the mix.

"I mean, wait til you watch episode six, where he gets choked," Kebbell teased. "I think he has. The eye bulging is my forte. 'How do I look when I'm losing oxygen?' I just make my eye bulge like Arnie in Total Recall.'"

While he recently revealed that the space suits from the series are kind of foul after you've been sitting in them for a while, that hasn't dimmed his enthusiasm for the series, which he says he hopes to return to for a fifth season if everything comes together.

A description of the Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind reads, "Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards."

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

For All Mankind Season's fourth season is out now on Apple TV+, with new episodes releasing on every Friday.