Former Mutant X Star Arrested For Alleged Used Cooking Oil Theft

Forbes March, an actor known for appearing on Mutant X as well as soap operas like One Life to Live, All My Children, and As the World Turns, was reportedly arrested on March 2nd According to new reports, March was arrested in Hudson County, New York under charges of grand larceny, after allegedly stealing used cooking oil from a diner. The theft of used cooking oil, which can be used to create biofuel, has reportedly been on the rise amid the recent increase in fuel prices. A statement from the Ulster Police Department indicates that the stolen cooking oil has an estimated value of more than $1,000.

"The Ulster Police Department reports the arrest of two subjects on March 2, 2023, at 10:12pm for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree following a complaint from Michael's Diner for the theft of used cooking oil," the statement reads. "Arrested were: FORBES W. MARCH, 49 yoa of Jeffersonville, NY OSCAR GUARDADO, 30 yoa of Liberty, NY. On March 2, 2023, at 9:52pm members of the Ulster Police Department responded to Michael's Diner located at 1071 Ulster Avenue in the Town of Ulster for a report two subjects siphoning used cooking oil from the storage container in the rear of Michael's Diner. The cooking oil was in a storage container owned by Buffalo Biodiesel. The value of the stolen used cooking oil was estimated to exceed $1,000. Both subjects were charged with the Felony of grand larceny in the fourth degree and were released to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges."

According to the allegations, March and another man, Oscar Guardado, siphoned the cooking oil from a storage container behind Michael's Diner in Ulster, New York. The container is owned by the company Buffalo Biodiesel, who have reported millions of dollars in thefts in recent years.

"It's ballooning. It's wiping out a third of our business," Buffalo Biodiesel president Sumit Majumdar said in an interview with KTLA last year. "To put that into numbers: $10 million to $15 million a year."

"They'll aggregate that oil and sell it through a broker, so that way, it's kind of washed. And it'll go off to a refinery, and they're making a lot of money," Majumdar added.

March is retired from acting and now owns the New York Firewood Company, which provides wood for restaurants and private residences. Prior to that, he portrayed Jesse Kilmartin, a mutant who could alter the density of his body, on the Marvel-inspired television show Mutant X from 2001 to 2004. He also appeared as Scott Chandler on Scott Chandler on ABC's All My Children in 1999. He played Nash Brennan on ABC's One Life to Live from 2005-08 and Mason Jarvis on CBS' As the World Turns in 2009. His other TV credits include Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi Takes Manhattan.

