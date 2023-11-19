Found: Brett Dalton Reveals His Season 2 Hopes

Found debuted on NBC last month, and the new procedural follows a team led by former kidnap victim Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) as they try to find missing persons who fall through the cracks of the system. The series also stars Agents of SHIELD alum Brett Dalton as Mark Trent, a cop who often toes the line in order to help Gabi with her cases. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Dalton, and we asked him about the current state of network television, whether he thinks Found could get a 22-episode second season, and his future hopes for Mark.

"That is a good question. And unfortunately, the creators don't ask me my opinion on any of this, but I would love to do 22," Dalton shared. "I think that it deserves 22 and it can hold up to 22. I agree with you that everything is changing right now. And so even to have 13, we feel very lucky," he added.

"Whatever they take me back for, I will do. But of course, I would love a full season, and you are right. And actually speaking to your point too, I feel like even though this is a procedural and it is on network television, I do think that this is not just a garden variety procedural where we solve some random case. I do think that this is stepping up with the network television game and trying to bring something relevant, and it's not shying away from a very sensitive topic. And it's doing something, it's a procedural with purpose."

"Yeah, very much so," Dalton replied when asked if he has hopes for Mark's development. "I mean, we're not going to know everything in the first season. I do think that there's a lot in season two that will be explored with Mark. I can't say too much, but he has a different backstory than everyone else. Everyone else on that team is a kidnap survivor, and so their trauma has bonded them and they're all pulling in the same direction. They all have intimate knowledge of what it's like to be on both sides really. Not on both sides, but kidnapped and then also the one solving the case."



"But yeah, I think that it's going to be really interesting to see where this goes. Clearly, Trent is drawn to Gabi, and he relates his best, but she has gone through experiences that he can only imagine. And I think that he views himself as a protector and a safe harbor in these wild seas. And he's there with his arms open as a very patient person who really just wants the best for Gabi and her team," Dalton continued. "But I think that we will see, because there is a big secret that she has hiding in her basement, and it's not just sitting there patiently reading."

Found's eighth episode airs on NBC on November 21st, and the first seven episodes are available to stream on Peacock.