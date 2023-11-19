Agents of SHIELD Star Brett Dalton Is Hoping For 10th Anniversary Reunion

"We are in a time of reboots, and this would be a perfect time, in my opinion, to bring it back." - Brett Dalton on Agents of SHIELD.

This September marked ten years since Agents of SHIELD debuted on ABC. The Marvel series followed the events of The Avengers (2012) and saw the return of Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson. The series also starred Chloe Bennet as Skye/Daisy Johnson, Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, Brett Dalton as Grant Ward, Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons. Five out of the original six cast members remained part of the series throughout its entire run with the exception of Dalton. However, after departing at the end of the third season, Dalton did make a surprise appearance in the fourth season and remained close with the rest of the cast and the show's creators. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Dalton about his new series, Found, and we brought up Agents of SHIELD's 10th anniversary. Unfortunately, the show's special day happened during the SAG strike.

"It was. We couldn't even tweet about it really. Not tweet, but we couldn't even post about it," Dalton shared. "If you know of something, please let me know," he joked when asked if there will be a reunion. "I'm still in touch with those guys. It would be wonderful. I have thought about that myself. We are in a time of reboots, and this would be a perfect time, in my opinion, to bring it back."

"Unfortunately, I played a character who died three separate times, so they would have to do some sort of time travel thing, but that's also not off the table," Dalton added. "So they have my number and I would just love to see Grant Ward in some way, shape or form pop up in either a TV show or a movie. And maybe if I put it out there now, it will actually happen. So get to work on that Jamie and ComicBook.com."

What Is Found About?

You can read an official description of Found here: "In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America's missing and forgotten people. They'll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it's personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance. But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything... she's got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Brett Dalton. Found's eighth episode airs on NBC on November 21st, and the first seven episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Agents of SHIELD is streaming on Disney+.