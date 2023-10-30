The Empyrean Fantasy Series Getting TV Show From Amazon

A fan-favorite fantasy series is being brought to life onscreen by Amazon. On Monday, it was reported that Amazon MGM Studios and Outlier Society will be adapting The Empyrean, the fantasy franchise from author Rebecca Yarros, into a television series. Outlier Society, the production company from actor and director Michael B. Jordan, will executive produce alongside Yarros, as well as Liz Pelletier for Entangled Publishing.

This The Empyrean television franchise will begin with a take on the first book in the saga, Fourth Wing, and the report hints that, beyond that, each of the five planned books in Yarros' series could be adapted into their own television project. The second book in The Empyrean, Iron Flame, will be released on November 7th. Fourth Wing was released on May 2nd and became a surprise bestseller, with millions of copies sold and over a billion views on related TikTtok hashtags. Over 400 bookstores have already announced plans for midnight release parties for Iron Flame.

What Is Fourth Wing About?

Fourth Wing introduces readers to the brutal world of Basgiath War College, where there is only one rule: Graduate or Die. Our 20-year-old protagonist, Violet Sorrengail, expected to live a quiet life among books and history. But she's put on an entirely different path when her tough-as-talons general of a mother orders her to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. If the fire-breathing beasts don't kill her, one of her fellow riders just might.

"I love dragons," Yarros explained in an interview with Today. "I don't know anyone who doesn't — us fantasy girlies, right? I grew up reading a ton of fantasy. I knew my publisher was looking for romantasy in that new-adult line — and I love new adult, I think it's such an unexplored genre. There are not a lot of books that deal with people in that period between adolescence and adulthood. I love that sweet spot. So knowing that I could definitely build it on a romance, I was in love with the forced proximity of the romance being between their dragons and not necessarily (the characters). And everybody loves a morally gray hero, so I definitely had to have that one. And because I majored in history in college, it was really, really fun to explore those themes of who would get to write down our history and what would happen, perhaps, if the history we were educated on is not accurate."

Will There Be a Creed 4?

Amazon MGM and Outlier Society recently collaborated on Creed III, Jordan's directorial debut which debuted in theaters earlier this year. A new film in the franchise has yet to be confirmed, but an anime spinoff titled Creed: Shinjidai and a live-action television series are both in the works.

