Amazon's Blade Runner Series Changes Production Plans

There's a big change coming to the production of Blade Runner 2099, the big-budget Amazon Prime Video TV project. The new Blade Runner show, which Ridley Scott is executive producing, was originally set to be filmed in a location in Belfast, Ireland. Following the strike-related delays, Amazon is now apparently moving the entire production before it begins.

According to Deadline, Blade Runner 2099 will no longer be filmed at the Belfast Harbour Studios location. A reason hasn't been given for the change just yet. Neither has the new location.

"We are conscious that these difficult decisions do happen in the screen industry, particularly with the most expensive projects which carry the greatest expectations," Richard Williams, chief executive of North Ireland Screen, said in a statement. "This obviously leaves a gap in Northern Ireland's production schedule and Northern Ireland Screen will do everything it can to plug that gap as quickly as possible, mindful that many freelance crew and supply chain companies were relying on this project for work."

Blade Runner 2099 on Amazon Prime

Shining Girls' Sila Luisa is serving as showrunner on Blade Runner 2099, with Logan writer Michael Green signed on to executive produce. Tom Spezialy is also an executive producer, in addition to taking on a role in the writers room.

"The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we're excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said when Blade Runner 2099 was announced "We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors."

"We are delighted to continue our ﻿working relationship with our friends at Amazon," Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson added. " And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner."