Michael B. Jordan to Produce African Fantasy Epic ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf’ For Warner Bros.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan recently signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. and now he’s making good on it. He has just picked up the rights to adapt Black Leopard, Red Wolf.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan is set to produce the adaptation with his Outlier Society production company. The book, written by Marlon James, was just released on Tuesday and is the first in a planned series called the Dark Star Trilogy.

Described as an African Game of Thrones, Black Leopard, Red Wolf is set in fantasy Africa and follows Tracker, a mercenary who is hired by a slave trader to find a kidnapped boy. The story features such characters as giants, necromancers, witches and shapeshifters. James is set to serve as an executive producer on the adaptation. No writer has been named as of yet, nor has there been any indication whether Jordan plans to star in the project.

When it comes to projects Jordan may star in, however, fans shouldn’t count the Black Panther sequel off that list. Actor Courtney B. Vance, who is married to Black Panther star Angela Bassett, recently told Entertainment Tonight that “everyone” is returning for Black Panther 2.

“Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes,’ Vance said. “Everyone will be there. Just yes, yes.”

At the end of Black Panther, Jordan’s Killmonger appeared to die from wounds he sustained in battle with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). T’Challa suggested to his cousin that Wakandan technology could heal Killmonger, but he refused, choosing instead to die and be buried at sea — “with my ancestors that jumped from the ships because they knew death was better than bondage.” However, while Killmonger appeared to slump over and die, it’s not impossible that he was saved. There’s also the possibility that Killmonger could appear in the ancestral plane, something that both T’Challa and Killmonger used to communicate with their deceased fathers when they became king.

