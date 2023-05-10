Fox Cancels Drama Series After Two Seasons

The paradise of Fantasy Island is over. On Tuesday, Fox officially announced that Fantasy Island has been canceled after two seasons on the network. The Fantasy Island series initially premiered in 2021, and carried on the mythos of the original 1977 drama starring Ricardo Montalbán as Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant Tattoo. The new incarnation of the series introduced audiences to Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez), a descendant of Montalbán's character who now runs the luxury resort. This comes after the Season 2 (and now series) finale of Fantasy Island aired this past Monday.

"We were very pleased with Fantasy Island's fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers," according to a network statement. "Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We'd also like to thank Fantasy Island's cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series."

What is Fantasy Island about?

Fantasy Island follows people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

The Fantasy Island series also starred Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda, John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier, Daniel Lugo as Segundo, Gabriela Z. Hernández as Dr. Gina, Alexa Mansour as Helene, and María Gabriela González as Isla. Guest stars included Bellamy Young, Odette Annabelle, Leslie Jordan, Cheryl Hines, Jasika Nicole, Teri Hatcher, Andy Richter, Joely Fisher, and Kyla Pratt.

"What we'd love to do in season 3 is dive a bit deeper into the mythology of the island and into what else is going on," co-creator Liz Craft recently told ScreenRant. "Now that everybody knows the island and knows some of the history, we could have a lot of fun with that. So along with the continued growth of our characters, that's something we're really excited about doing in season 3."

What do you think of Fantasy Island being canceled after two seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!