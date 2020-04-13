Fantasy Island Deleted Scene Sees Mr. Roarke Making an Unexpected Appearance (Exclusive)

The late ’70s and early ’80s TV series Fantasy Island delivered audiences weekly morality tales, as guests of the titular locale would have their dreams fulfilled, often resulting in an unexpected twist of fate regarding what it means to have those fantasies realized. Earlier this year, a feature-film adaptation of the concept landed in theaters and much more fully leaned into the potential horrors of the premise, as evidenced by the above deleted scene from the film. Check out the deleted scene above and grab the film on Digital HD on April 14th and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 12th.

In the film, “The Enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.”

The Blu-ray’s special features are as follows:

Deleted Scenes

Unrated and theatrical versions of the movie included

Unrated Director and Cast Commentary: Audio commentary by Director Jeff Wadlow and Cast (Unrated Version Only)



The home video release is sure to excite audiences, as it will also include an unrated cut of the film. Director Wadlow previously detailed how he had shot the film with more intense rating in mind before making some minor tweaks to get a PG-13 adventure.

“Upfront I said, ‘Jason Blum, the movie has to be rated R,’” Wadlow shared with CinemaBlend. “And it’s not. That’s a great example of having to change and kind of go with the flow. I felt that it had to be R, and I thought I shot an R movie, but then when we showed it to an audience we were like, ‘Well, it’s not really that R.’ And just a couple of trims and it was a PG-13.”

The director pointed out that the unrated cut isn’t drastically different, confirming that he feels both cuts of the film are effective.

“There’ll be a slightly edgier cut that will be available later on,” the filmmaker pointed out. “But the movie works, it’s much more about character and emotion, and it doesn’t matter if a movie’s PG-13 or R – those things come through when you have great actors like we have in our film.”

Fantasy Island lands on Digital HD on April 14th and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 12th.

