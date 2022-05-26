Susan Sarandon and Fat Joe to Star in The Movers Animated Comedy on Fox

✖

Susan Sarandon and Fat Joe are set to star in The Movers over at Fox. The animated comedy focuses on employees at the 78th ranked moving company in Manhattan according to Variety. Inside of their operation, things are pretty unhinged. Viewers can expect to see the animated hijinks that other beloved series like Bob's Burgers and American Dad keep coming with regularity. That makes two series over at Fox for Sarandon who has Monarch coming up soon as well. The Hip-Hop star is branching out a bit with The Movers. His previous credits include Empire and Happy Feet. Now, fans will wait to see what the network decides to put out in promotion.

As far as Sarandon, Monarch has had a long road to broadcast. Basically, COVID delays led to this entire situation. But, things are scheduled to be up and running by this fall.

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, 'Monarch,' is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022," a Fox spokesperson said in a statement. "Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule 'Monarch's' January 30 debut to the Fall."

"As the cornerstone of Fox's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes," they continued. "We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is 'Monarch.'"

