Freddie Prinze Jr. Cast in a Lead Role in ‘Nancy Drew’ Pilot

Freddie Prinze Jr. is coming to The CW! The actor best known for films such as She’s All That and Scooby-Doo was just cast in the upcoming Nancy Drew series (no, he’s not playing Nancy). According to Deadline, the actor is set for a lead role opposite Kennedy McMann in the untitled pilot “inspired by the classic mysteries about the brilliant young sleuth.”

The series is being written and produced by Noga Landau (The Magicians, Tau), and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C., Gossip Girl). The pilot is being directed by Larry Teng (Supergirl, The Walking Dead) and co-executive produced by Lis Rowinski (Runaways, Dynasty).

According to Deadline, the new series “centers on 18-year-old Nancy Drew (McMann) and is set in the summer after her high school graduation. She thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.”

Prinze Jr. is signed on to play Nancy’s father, Carson Drew, “a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife.” However, his “attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from Carson’s own past.”

In addition to Prinze Jr. and McMann, the new series has also cast Tunji Kasim (Florence Foster Jenkins, Nearly Famous), Leah Lewis (Station 19, Charmed), Maddison Jaizani (Into the Badlands, Versailles), and Alex Saxon (The Fosters, The Fix) as series regulars.

