Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Reveals First Teaser

Peacock just gave fans a look at their Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot and the Internet is shaking. There was a viral fan trailer made by Morgan Cooper and it has become its own inheritor to the Will Smith sitcom legacy. Produced by Peacock and the Fresh Prince‘s own Westbrook Studios, it follows Will as he travels from the streets of Philadelphia to the hills of Bel-Air. But, this time, it’s a dramatic turn on the series. The creative team has suggested that this effort will basically try to tackle themes and perspectives that were impossible to drill down into with the original show’s run time. Now, a lot of fans are going to be surprised at this direction. When everyone was clamoring for a Fresh Prince reboot, they probably didn’t have something with this tone in mind. But, both Smith and the series stars are hoping that long-time fans will give it a chance. Jabari Banks will step into the colossal shoes of Will in the new show, and he gets all the screen time in the clip below.

Showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson know the legacy they have to match. “We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now,” Brady and Newson said. “It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/cKYfwATqaBc

Also along for the new show are Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within, Atlanta) aka the new Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson) who will play Carlton Banks; Coco Jones (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx) serves as Hilary Banks; Akira Akbar (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel) will bring Ashley Banks to this new iteration; Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run) plays fan-favorite Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (Rel, Snowfall) will bring the funny as DJ “Jazz” Jeff; and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair, What If) is Lisa.

Peacock released a description for Bel-Air:

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

What do you think of the first look at Bel-Air? Let us know in the comments!