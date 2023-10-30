Friends Cast Issues Statement on Matthew Perry's Death

Hollywood is continuing to mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, after the beloved actor passed away on Saturday at the age of 54. For entire generations of viewers, Perry is best known for his performance of Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom Friends — and now, his fellow co-stars are paying their respects. In a joint statement exclusively obtained by People.com, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all spoke about Perry.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

How Did Matthew Perry Die?

Late Saturday night, reports indicated that Perry had been found unresponsive in his Los Angeles-area home. It is believed that Perry drowned, after he was found in a jacuzzi in his home. No drugs were reportedly found at the scene, and it is not currently suspected that foul play was involved.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," a statement from Perry's family reads. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

What Movies and Shows Did Matthew Perry Appear In?

In addition to Friends, Perry's filmography includes The West Wing, The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, Three to Tango, The Good Wife, 17 Again, The Odd Couple, and Go On.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television, which produced Friends, said in a statement. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

What Is Matthew Perry's Book Called?

Perry made headlines in 2022 with the publication of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In it, Perry reflected on his career, as well as his struggles with addiction.

"It's a book about the rise and rise of my fame, all while battling this horrible addiction," Perry said at the time. "It's dedicated to 'all of the sufferers out there. You know who you are.' And the point of it is to teach that addiction can hit everybody, and make people feel less alone."

