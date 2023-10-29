Matthew Perry's Family Releases Statement on Friends Star's Death

On Saturday, Friends star Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54 and now, his family is speaking out. In a new statement (via TMZ), Perry's family spoke of the joy that the late actor brought to the world as well as expressed their appreciation of the "tremendous outpouring of love" from Perry's friends and fans.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the statement reads. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Warner Bros. Television, which produced Friends, also released a statement.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," the statement read.

On Saturday, first responders were called to Perry's Los Angeles home for cardiac arrest and found the actor in a jacuzzi at the residence unresponsive, his death an apparent drowning. The son of John Bennet Perry and Suzanne Morrison, Perry is best known for his role as Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on Friends. The actor also had memorable roles in projects such as The West Wing, The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, and Three to Tango. He would return to TV as part of Aaron Sorkin's Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and then would star in projects like The Good Wife, The Odd Couple, Go On, and more.

Perry also battled addiction through his career and published a memoir in 2022, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that detailed his struggles with addiction. Perry noted at the time that he hoped the book and his story would help others battling the same issues feel less alone.

"It's a book about the rise and rise of my fame, all while battling this horrible addiction," Perry said. "It's dedicated to 'all of the sufferers out there. You know who you are.' And the point of it is to teach that addiction can hit everybody, and make people feel less alone...."

"There has to be some reason why I'm still here, having done all of this crazy stuff, and I came to the conclusion it's to write a book that will help people who are going through the same thing that I am, or did," Perry said. "Plus, I wanted the general public to realize how hard it was to quit and not be judgmental for people who are using. Because it is really, really hard."

"It's not an ego journey or anything like that," Perry said. "It's the cold, hard truth about being an addict. Who made it. Who has to make it every day. The work you have to put in every day to save yourself from this monster that lives in your brain is a baffling thing to live with."