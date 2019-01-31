‘Fuller House’ Renewed for Final Season by Netflix

The original Full House may have lasted eight seasons, but the show’s reboot it saying goodbye after only five.

It was just announced by Netflix that Fuller House is getting a fifth and final season, which is slated for the fall. “After years of love and laughter, we saved the best for last,” Netflix writes.

The new series has already had four heartfelt seasons starring most of the original cast. The reboot follows D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) as she winds up in the same tragic situation as her father did in the original series. After the death of her husband, D.J. is left to care for her three children. Thankfully, her best friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and her sister, Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), move in to help care for the family.

Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin all reprise their original characters: Danny Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis, Joey Gladstone, and Becky Katsopolis. Scott Weinger’s Steve Hale is also a recurring character on the show.

The reboot also saw the addition of Soni Nicole Bringas (Ramona Gibbler), Michael Campion (Jackson Fuller), Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero), and Elias Harger (Max Fuller).

Many of the original show’s supporting cast have made appearances, including The Rippers, Nicky (Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit), Alex (Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit), Viper (David Lipper), Grandpa Nick (John Aprea), Duane (Scott Menville), Kathy Santoni (Anne Marie McEvoy), and Vicky Larson (Gail Edwards). The show also gave us a fake Nelson (Hal Sparks, not Jason Marsden) and a fake Harry (Michael Sun Lee, not Nathan Nishiguchi).

While it’s a long shot that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will return for the final season, fans are still holding out hope that they’ll make an appearance before the series ends.

The fourth season ended with Kimmy giving birth to Stephanie’s baby, who she had with Kimmy’s brother, Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch). While there’s plenty of story left to tell, we’re especially hoping for some more original cameos as well as a (fingers crossed) Steve and D.J. wedding. Many of us are also yearning for another appearance by Gail Edwards.

The first four seasons of Fuller House are now streaming on Netflix.

