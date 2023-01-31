FX Cancels New Series After One Season

FX has canceled Kindred after just one season. The series, which was based on Octavia E. Butler's novel of the same name, debuted exclusively on Hulu with all eight episodes of the first season dropping at once on December 13th. The cancellation is a rare move for FX, which isn't known cancelling series after single seasons. According to Deadline, despite debuting to positive audience response, Kindred just didn't create the same sort of buzz another FX series — The Bear — did. The series also hasn't fared especially well with critics and at present has 59 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kindred centers on Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who uprooted her life of familiar obligation to relocate to Los Angeles to claim a future that, for the first time, feels all her own but, according to the official synopsis "before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family."

In addition to Johnson, the series stars Ryan Kwanten, Micah Stock, Sheria Irving, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Alexander Kaplan, and Sophia Brown. The series is showrun and executive produced by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who has previously said he hoped the novel would yield "three to four seasons". According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX is expected to be supportive should Jacobs-Jenkins choose to shop the show to other outlets.

Kindred is just the latest show to be canceled on Monday. Showtime announced that both Let the Right One In and American Gigolo had both been canceled after just one season. Showtime also announced that another series, Three Women, had been canceled before the debut of its first season despite production being completed. Three Women reportedly was already being shopped out to other outlets.

