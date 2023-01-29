Disney+ Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons

The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled at Disney+ after just two seasons. On Saturday, series co-creator Phil Hay broke the news to fans, writing that Season 2 would be the end of the series and that he had no regrets — and was proud of what they had made with the series. In the short thread, Hay also expressed gratitude to those involved with the series as well as reminded fans that the existing episodes of the series will continue to live on Disney+ for fans to "find it whenever you want to visit."

"Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY's journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets – so proud of what we made!" Hay wrote, adding, "You made it wonderful, and we loved every minute. The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit. Spoiler alert for how the story ends: the kids stay friends forever."

Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made! (1/3 ) — Phil Hay (@phillycarly) January 29, 2023

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart and follows the series of four gifted orphans "recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Together, they must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of the Mysterious Benedict Society must devise a plan to defeat him." The series stars Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Marta Kessler, Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, and Gia Sandhu.

The Mysterious Benedict Society first debuted on Disney+ in June 2021. It's second season debuted in October 2022 and concluded in December.

"The Mysterious Benedict Society is a beautifully executed adaptation of the celebrated and beloved book series. It's original, clever, and fun for the whole family, which makes it the perfect fit for Disney+," Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, shared in a statement when the series was announced. "One of the great benefits to creators working with our company is that we have a platform that's right for every series and having seen the first few episodes of this show, there is no better home for it than Disney+."

Are you disappointed that The Mysterious Benedict Society will not be getting a Season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.