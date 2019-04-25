A Kentucky Welder Made His Own Iron Throne From ‘Game of Thrones’

Who will sit on the Iron Throne? That is the big question that fans are wanting to see answered when Game of Thrones wraps up their eighth and final season in a few weeks. But for one Kentucky man, he doesn’t have to wonder. He already knows, having made an Iron Throne all his own.

A welder in Louisville, Kentucky, Michael Hayes has his own, custom-built Iron Throne. As reported by CNN, Hayes worked with welders at the Knight Welding School to build a life-size version of the regal seat as a wedding gift for his wife, Kacie.

“The Game of Thrones show is like one of the first things that my wife and I really bonded on, so it’s a really important thing to us,” Hayes said. “I was in the welding school at the time and I was like I know at the school we can make that happen.”

And that is exactly what happened, though Hayes’ Iron Throne does have a few differences. Anthony Williams, an instructor at the school where the throne was built, explained that the throne took more than two months and over 110 hours to make and that it was made from aluminum rather than steel. The completed aluminum throne, which is comprised over 300 swords, weighs in at around 200 pounds while a steel one would have been nearly impossible to move.

The custom throne came with a pretty impressive price tag, too. It cost over $7,000 to make, though considering the “cost” of sitting on the Iron Throne in the HBO series, that seems like a bargain. Over the course of the show’s previous seven seasons there has been a lot of bloodshed when it comes to that throne and there is certain to be even more before the series concludes in a few weeks. At the end of last week’s episode the Night King’s Army of the Dead arrived in the North, meaning that the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell is upon us and it’s one that may well see many characters face certain death.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

