Game Of Thrones Star Says Alternate Ending Should Be Released

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju revealed earlier this month that the series filmed an alternate ending to its final season. Hivju implied that it wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, but the existence of another, unseen ending perked up the ears of fans still feeling dissatisfied with the show’s true ending. TMZ took this revelation to Dean Charles Chapman, the actor who played King Tommen Baratheon in the HBO fantasy drama. While Chapman was signing autographs, TMZ interjected to ask Chapman if he thought HBO should release this mysterious alternate ending. Chapman says “Yeah, why not?” and suggested that releasing the ending may help mend fences between HBO and disappointed fans ahead of the upcoming spinoffs.

Hivju played the wildling Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. He revealed that “Well, we shot an alternative ending. That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that. I won’t tell you, but it was fun!”

Hivju also responded to the backlash from fans against the show’s final season. “The funny thing is after season seven I had my theories, fans ahead theirs’, everybody the cast had their theories so there were thousands of theories,” Hivju said. “To choose one path would be difficult to say but there were many things I didn’t see coming; there was the element of surprise which I liked.”

While star Alfie Allen had the best reaction to questions about the Game of Thrones ending, A Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has been supportive of the way Benioff and Weiss concluded their version of the fantasy saga, reminding fans of the differences between the prose and television mediums.

“I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget,” Martin wrote in a blog post. “They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them. And of course the butterfly effect will be at work as well; those of you who follow this Not A Blog will know that I’ve been talking about that since season one. There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books… so if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns… of a sort…”

