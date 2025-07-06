One of the Best TV Shows of the Decade Is Hidden on Streaming (With a Catch)

One of the best TV shows of the past decade of any genre is surprisingly difficult to watch. Dark, compelling, and full of twists, the British show was consistently one of the most talked about during the same era as huge shows like Peaky Blinders, Broadchurch, and Happy Valley, and somehow it hasn’t quite broken out in the same way. And given the interest in dark British shows thanks to the likes of Baby Reindeer and Adolescence, it absolutely deserves more attention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streaming landscape is increasingly saturated, yet certain overseas masterpieces – despite their acclaim – remain tantalisingly out‑of‑reach here in the US. Finding the gems easily, legally and in full can still remain rare. Which is why stumbling onto UK police drama Line Of Duty, which will consistently surprise everyone who gives it the time is such a joy. Created by Bodyguard’s Jed Mercurio, the show blends gritty authenticity, razor‑sharp dialogue, and character work, and it is one of the best prestige TV shows of recent memory. But there’s a catch for anyone looking for it.

Line of Duty Is Near-Perfect & You Can’t Watch It All (Yet)

Anchored by powerhouse performances from Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, Line of Duty is easily one of the most gripping police‑corruption thrillers ever made. Its intelligent plotting, nail‑biting interrogations and moral complexity earned it a cult following and critical accolades, including consistently high ratings and viewing figures.

Despite its popularity, U.S. streaming rights remain frustratingly fragmented. The majority of services – such as Hulu, Acorn TV and BritBox – carry only the first five seasons; while others like Peacock and Prime Video carry only 4. Hoopla, the free, library‑supported service, offers five seasons for free, making it the best option for stateside fans who want to dive deep without dipping into multiple subscriptions .

Right now, if you want the complete run, the only place with all six seasons is Netflix UK, where it just dropped in full this month. Unfortunately, that still leaves US audiences one season short – and the missing piece is the explosive final season.

Could Skipping the Sixth Season Of Line Of Duty Actually Work?

The good news here, though, is that the sixth and final season of Line of Duty, which aired in May 2021, is divisive among fans and critics. Many praise its subdued, character‑driven moments, while others found the conclusion – and the reveal of criminal mastermind “H” – less satisfying than earlier seasons. For most, it simply lacked the same adrenaline, and like the likes of Game Of Thrones, failed to deliver an ending worthy of the build.

So, while skipping season six might not feel like a loss, you’d still get the series’ core strength – its portrayal of institutional corruption and exceptional character interplay – without ending on a compromise. And, crucially, you wouldn’t be missing a universally celebrated capstone: the ending doesn’t tarnish the legacy, but it doesn’t elevate it either – making “incomplete” feel passable.

For now, if you want the best of Line of Duty without chasing every missing episode, start with seasons one through five – easy to stream (and free on Hoopla) – and let the show’s strengths speak for themselves. And by the time a long-rumored new chapter arrives? You’ll be ready.