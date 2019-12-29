Game of Thrones Alfie Allen Pays Tribute to His Stunt Double Andrew Dunbar

Christmas Eve was a bit somber for the crew of Game of Thrones, actor Andrew Dunbar passed away right before the holiday. Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, took a minute to pay his respects to his stunt double this week. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family is going through. RIP Andrew xxx.” The actor died suddenly in his Belfast home. Ireland’s Belfast Live confirmed the news firs and the cause of death is still unknown. The Extras Department agency worked with Dunbar across the course of his career and a spokesperson confirmed the news when it occurred. Their touching tribute to the actor had many fans thinking about the time they spent in that world as 2020 looms around the corner. Dunbar will be remembered for his work in shows like Line of Duty, Derry Girls, and Krypton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends right now through this difficult time.

The Extras Department began, “To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement. We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again. He’ll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy’s Double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he’ll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us, Andrew. We will miss you dearly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Graham Smith was a friend of Dunbar, he took to Instagram to share some thoughts about his friend. He remembered how much joy he brought about for people around. Dunbar was always willing to offer help and check on people in need.

Smith said, “Initially I wasn’t going to post anything but now I see the value in everyone sharing their thoughts on the loss of a good friend Andrew Dunbar, who died on Christmas Eve. It’s good and healthy for us to share our memories of him and to know we are not alone in our grief. I have found it comforting to read what everyone has been posting in the past few days.”

“For me, it really is simple,” he continued. “He made me smile, he made me laugh and he made me think. He was just so damn loveable. I saw him only a week ago and we hugged as he left. I’m grateful for that hug and I am grateful to have known him. I am sorry for the people who are grieving tonight and sorry for the people who never got a chance to meet him. He was one of the good ones. Look after each other. If you need help, please talk to someone. Anyone. You are never alone.”