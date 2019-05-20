Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Rats out Craft Services Over Coffee Cup Incident

While Game of Thrones may have finally ended, fans can’t seem to let go of one of the series’ goofier and more innocuous moments, an errant coffee cup that appeared in one scene of the series. The cup appeared in the episode following the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell, inspiring countless memes and responses from various members of the cast and crew. With HBO having digitally removed the cup from the scene in question, it will only remain as a memory in some viewers’ eyes, but not everyone has forgotten. Actress Emilia Clarke recently offered more input on who is to blame for the goof.

“So, I’m just going to let you in on a little Game of Thrones trivia,” Clarke shared with the New Yorker. “We don’t drink Starbucks. So anyone who’s clucking around with a Starbucks cup is someone who is not a cast member. There’s no mocha-wocha-frappuccino anywhere.”

When the interviewer asked if this meant someone from craft services brought the cup with them to set, Clarke joked, “I’m ratting out craft services.”

When fans first spotted the cup in the episode, social media was quick to refer to the item as coming from Starbucks, likely due to it being a white cup with a cardboard sleeve. Anyone who looked closely enough at the object would have realized the item was devoid of the company’s familiar branding, resulting in multiple cast members clarifying that it was just a generic coffee cup from craft services.

The cup itself may have clearly been designed for hot beverages, though Clarke noted that virtually any liquid may have been inside.

“It could’ve been anyone’s gin,” the actress admitted. “Or it could have been some very fancy producer’s mochaccino.”

The HBO series set new standards for television, not only in its subject matter and size of audiences it attracted, but also in the scale of its production. Given the number of props and characters involved in every scene, Clarke pointed out how easy it would have been to overlook such a detail.

“No, I really don’t,” the actress confirmed when asked if she had any memory of the cup being on set. “You’ve got a lot of cast, and you’ve got two-hundred-odd extras in that room. But you know who I could actually quite happily blame? Did you notice some quite familiar-looking extras in that particular scene?”

The final comment was in regards to co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who had cameos in the scene featuring the coffee cup.

